Bombardier says it has won contract to build multi-billion-dollar monorail project in Egypt

A consortium led by Bombardier Inc. said on Monday it had won a contract to build and operate two monorail lines in Egypt for more than US$4.5-billion.

The project, for which Bombardier’s rail division had emerged as the preferred bidder, would be its largest in recent years, with the company having a US$2.85-billion share of the contract. Orascom Construction will have a share of about US$900-million.

The project, signed with the National Authority for Tunnels in Cairo, includes a 54-kilometre monorail system connecting the New Administrative City with East Cairo and a second 42-kilometre line linking 6th October City with Giza.

As part of the contract, Bombardier Transportation will design, supply and install the electrical and mechanical equipment for the two lines.

The consortium, which also includes Eqypt’s Arab Contractors, will be responsible for the operation and maintenance of both lines for 30 years.