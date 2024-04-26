Activist investor Elliott has built US$1-billion stake in Anglo American, source says

Activist fund Elliott has built up a $1-billion position in Anglo American shares, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

Elliott’s stake build-up will make it one of the miner’s top 10 shareholders, according to LSEG data.

Bloomberg News first reported the stake, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Anglo American declined to comment.

The company rejected rival miner BHP Group’s £31.1-billion ($39-billion) takeover proposal on Friday, saying the bid significantly undervalued the London-listed miner and its future prospects.

Investors and analysts have also dismissed BHP’s offer as opportunistic. Shares in Anglo were up 4.4 per cent as of 1230 GMT.