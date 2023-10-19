Open this photo in gallery: American Airlines planes are parked at Pittsburgh International Airport, in Imperial, Pa., on March 31, 2020.Gene J. Puskar/The Associated Press

American Airlines AAL-Q on Thursday beat estimates for third-quarter adjusted profit and said bookings for the upcoming holiday season have been stronger than last year, sending its shares up 1.6 per cent in premarket trading.

U.S. airlines with international operations are seeing relentless demand for long-haul flights as a stronger dollar encourages more Americans to plan trips abroad for leisure and recreation.

“I see demand, especially as we approach the holidays, very strong,” Chief Executive Officer Robert Isom said on Thursday in an interview with CNBC. “Overall, I feel really good about where demand is, not just now. People want to connect. People want to travel.”

American Airlines reported an adjusted profit of 38 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, beating analysts’ average estimates of 25 cents per share, according to LSEG data.

However, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company cut its forecast for the year as it grapples with higher expenses.

Jet fuel prices increased in the quarter through September due to tight oil supplies, raising operational costs for carriers.

It now expects an adjusted profit of $2.25 per share to $2.50 per share for the year, compared with its previous forecast of $3 to $3.75 per share.

Carriers have also handed out costly contracts to retain workers. American Airlines had warned in August that third-quarter costs would rise following a new labour deal with its pilots that included more than $9.6-billion in total pay and benefits increases over four years.

The company expects its fourth-quarter total revenue per available seat mile (TRASM), a proxy for pricing power, to be down about 5.5 per cent to 7.5 per cent, compared with the year-earlier period.

The carrier’s total operating revenue marginally rose to $13.48-billion. Analysts were expecting a total operating revenue of $13.52-billion.