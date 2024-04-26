Anglo American Platinum appoints Sayurie Naidoo as CFO

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) has appointed Sayurie Naidoo as chief financial officer with effect from May 1, the company announced on Friday.

Naidoo has been acting CFO since October 2023 when former CFO Craig Miller was appointed CEO of the world’s biggest platinum group metals producer by value.

She has been with the Anglo American Plc group in various roles for 15 years, the company said in a statement.

The group on Friday rejected a $39-billion takeover proposal by rival miner BHP Group, saying the bid significantly undervalues the London-listed miner and its future prospects.

BHP’s proposal would require Anglo American to dispose of its entire shareholdings in its South African units Amplats and Kumba Iron Ore to Anglo American shareholders.

Amplats and Kumba shares were up 4.54 per cent and 2.19 per cent, respectively, at 0710 GMT.