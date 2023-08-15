Open this photo in gallery: Workers unload bicycles from a bike-share service from a truck on a roadside in Beijing. China's government skipped giving an update on a politically sensitive spike in unemployment among young people as official data Tuesday showed an economic slump deepened in July.Andy Wong/The Associated Press

Next month, millions of new graduates are due to enter China’s toughest job market in decades, further driving up already record-high youth unemployment.

Just how much won’t be known, however: officials say they will no longer publish jobless data for 16 to 24-year-olds, citing a “constantly developing and changing” economy.

The announcement was met with derision online and is bound to raise new questions about the reliability of Chinese government statistics as the world’s second largest economy struggles to recover from the COVID pandemic.

“If you close your eyes then it doesn’t exist,” read one widely-shared comment on Weibo, a Twitter-like service.

What data was released Tuesday showed another month of slowing growth in July, with retail sales and industrial spending down on the year before. Exports fell 14.5 percent, while last week, consumer prices dipped into deflationary territory. Many analysts now expect China to miss its goal of 5 percent growth for 2023, already a modest target.

The government’s response has so far been limited, without the major stimulus measures that some have hoped to see. On Tuesday, China’s central bank cut rates in an attempt to encourage lending, but analysts at the the Japanese bank Nomura said this would be of “limited help.”

“The Chinese economy is faced with an imminent downward spiral with the worst yet to come,” they warned.

In particular, the real estate sector, a key plank of the Chinese economy and where most families store their wealth, is flashing warning signs. Last week, the country’s largest private developer, Country Garden, warned it could lose US$7.6 billion in the first half of this year.

Dozens of property developers have collapsed across China since a crisis which began in 2021 with the failure of Evergrande, then the country’s largest developer. Beijing refused to step in to prop Evergrande up, only providing support to ensure residential projects were completed, amid protests outside the company’s offices in parts of China.

At the time, Evergrande had debts of around US$300-billion. Country Garden is believed to owe more than US$190 billion and has already missed two bond payments.

Robert Carnell, Asia-Pacific head of research at ING, said China is undergoing a painful transition to an economy more focused on consumer-spending and less dependent on a highly-leveraged property sector.

“We will continue to see weak macro data for the foreseeable future,” he added. “It is a necessary part of the adjustment and is far preferable to resurrecting the debt-fuelled property model that propelled growth previously. But we do need to lower our expectations for China’s growth.”

So far however, Beijing has struggled to boost spending, and any drop in house prices will likely only make Chinese families more cautious with their money.

“Consumption has always been the tricky part of the Chinese growth story, and over the pandemic consumption really collapsed, because how can you consume when you’re in lockdown?” said Nick Marro, the lead global trade analyst at the Economist Intelligence Unit. “The legacy of the pandemic has been long-lasting: You had shocks to income, shocks to employment, shocks to sentiment, which has been really, really hard to rebuild.”

Over the last four years, youth unemployment has more than doubled, a result of both COVID restrictions and crackdowns on the technology and education sectors, which employed large numbers of graduates.

In June, joblessness among 16 to 24-year-olds hit a record 21.3 percent. But even that was likely an underestimation, as it only includes people actively seeking work and does not take into account young people in rural areas.

In an article for Chinese financial publication Caixin, that was later censored, Peking University economics professor Zhang Dandan said research she has done suggested the true unemployment rate could be closer to 50 percent in parts of the country.

Many young people are pursuing advanced degrees to put off looking for work, while others are leaning on their parents for help, including being paid to be “full-time children.”

In June, economists at Renmin University warned the problem could last for a decade unless concerted action is taken soon. “If not handled properly,” they wrote, youth unemployment “will cause other social problems beyond the economy, and it could even ignite the fuse of political problems.”

With files from Alexandra Li and Reuters