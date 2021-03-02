Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street rises

Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday after Wall Street rose as a wave of investor concern about possible higher interest rates receded.
Market benchmarks in Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong declined. Seoul and Sydney advanced.
Overnight, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index climbed 2.4 per cent, recovering most of its losses from the past week.
That came after a selloff in U.S. Treasury bonds eased. That helped to ease investor concerns the cost of borrowing might rise, putting downward pressure on the U.S. economic recovery.
“Bond markets rowed back into calmer waters,” said Stephen Innes of Axi in a report. “Stocks should continue to move higher to the beat of the U.S. consumer’s capacity to spend their way out of this recession.”
Also Tuesday, Japan reported employment rose despite a state of emergency to cope with renewed coronavirus outbreaks and South Korea reported higher factory output.
The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3 per cent to 3,539.91 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo sank 0.4 per cent to 29,554.75. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.2 per cent to 29,405.45.
The Kospi in Seoul advanced 1.6 per cent to 3,060.39 after the government reported factory production increased by a better-than-forecast 7.5 per cent in January over a year earlier, up from December’s 2.5 per cent.
The S&P-ASX 200 in Sydney was up less than 0.1 per cent at 6,792.50. New Zealand, Singapore and Jakarta also rose.
On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose to 3,901.82 in its biggest single-day gain since June 5. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 2 per cent to 31,535.51. The Nasdaq composite climbed 3 per cent to 13,588.83.
The yield on the 10-year Treasury, or the difference between its market price and the payout if an investor holds it to maturity, fell to 1.43 per cent after reaching its highest level in more than a year last week.
Stocks turned lower in late February after a rapid rise in bond yields, caused by a fall in their market price, fueled concerns about higher inflation. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note climbed as high as 1.5 per cent. It was at 1.41 per cent on Tuesday.
Bond yields influence rates on mortgages and other borrowing.
They have climbed as investors bet coronavirus vaccination efforts would get economic growth back on track. That fueled concerns about inflation and prompted investors to move money out of bonds and into stocks and other assets that do better when consumer prices rise.
Investors are looking for more information about the U.S. economic outlook when Federal Reserve officials deliver speeches this week. Lael Brainard, an advocate for looser monetary policies, will give a monetary policy speech on Tuesday and Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks Thursday.
Investors are watching Washington after the House of Representatives approved President Joe Biden’s $1.9-trillion economic aid package early Saturday and sent it to the Senate. It includes one-time payments to the public and aid to struggling businesses and local governments.
Johnson & Johnson rose 0.5 per cent after the Food and Drug Administration gave approval for the company’s coronavirus vaccine, one that does not require extensive refrigeration like the ones made by Moderna and Pfizer.
In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude fell 93 cents to $59.71 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract sank 86 cents to $60.64 on Monday. Brent crude, used to price international oils, retreated 92 cents to $62.77 per barrel in London. It declined 73 cents the previous session to $63.69 per barrel.
The dollar declined to 106.77 yen from Monday’s 106.81 yen. The euro fell to $1.2022 from $1.2047.
