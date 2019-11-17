 Skip to main content

Asia-Pacific Business

Register
AdChoices

Australia’s Saracen Mineral to buy Barrick Gold’s half of Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines

Reuters
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A general view over the Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines (KCGM) Superpit gold mine operations on the outskirts of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia, Australia, Aug. 4, 2015.

KIM CHRISTIAN/EPA

Australia’s Saracen Mineral Holdings Ltd. said on Monday it would buy Canadian-listed Barrick Gold Corp.’s 50-per-cent stake in the Super Pit gold mine in western Australia for $750-million.

The Super Pit is one of Australia’s largest gold mines with an average production of 660,000 ounces per annum at an all-in sustaining cost of about 1,100 Australian dollars an ounce, according to Saracen.

Saracen will buy Barrick’s half of Kalgoorlie Consolidated Gold Mines Joint Venture, which owns and operates the Super Pit gold mine. U.S.-listed Newmont Goldcorp Corp., the world’s largest gold miner, retains the other 50 per cent of the joint venture.

Story continues below advertisement

The Australian gold miner will fund the acquisition partially through a 796-million Australian dollar capital raising and the balance through a loan of 450-million Australian dollars.

The divestment is part of Barrick’s, the world’s second largest gold producer, drive to dispose of non-core assets.

“While this iconic gold mine has been a valuable contributor to Barrick over the years, the asset does not fit with our strategy of operating mines that we own,” the Canadian gold producer said in a statement.

The deal is expected to be completed in the December quarter and is subject to regulatory approvals from the West Australian government.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter