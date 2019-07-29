 Skip to main content

International Business Beyond Meat revenue rises nearly fourfold as demand sizzles

Reuters
Ethan Brown, founder and CEO of Beyond Meat, prepares to ring the opening bell to celebrate his company's IPO at the Nasdaq Market site in New York, U.S., May 2, 2019.

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Beyond Meat Inc. beat second-quarter revenue estimates and raised its full-year forecast on Monday, as the company’s plant-based burgers and sausages saw booming demand with consumers looking to try meat alternatives.

The company’s shares flitted between gains and losses in extended trading and were last up 3 per cent. They have surged over 780 per cent since the IPO in May as the company’s meat alternatives have entered the menus of restaurants such as Carl’s Jr and on shelves of grocers including Kroger Co.

Net revenue rose nearly fourfold to $67.3-million in the three months ended June 29, above Wall Street’s estimate of $52.71-million, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The company said it expects net revenue to rise over 170 per cent to $240-million in 2019, up from the prior $210-million it had forecast just last month.

