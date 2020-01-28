Britain gives Huawei limited 5G role but excludes network’s ‘sensitive’ parts

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed to allow Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. to supply components for Britain’s 5G wireless network with some restrictions, setting Britain on a collision course with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The government announced on Tuesday that “high-risk vendors” such as Huawei will be excluded from “sensitive core parts of the 5G and gigabit-capable networks.” It has also put a 35-per-cent limit on the market share these vendors can have in supplying equipment to the non-core parts of the network.

“Today’s decision marks a major change in the U.K.’s approach that will substantially improve the security and resilience of our critical telecoms networks,” said Niki Morgan, Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport. “It will see the government roll out the most stringent set of controls ever - including new standards with tough underpinning legislation to raise the security and quality of the entire 5G and gigabit-capable networks.”

The announcement came after a meeting earlier Tuesday of the National Security Council, which consists of the Prime Minister, several senior cabinet ministers and security service representatives.

Mr. Trump and other U.S. officials had lobbied Mr. Johnson heavily to ban Huawei over concerns the Chinese company poses a security threat. This week a group of U.S. Senators applied more pressure and hinted that Britain’s approval of Huawei could impact a future U.S.-U.K. trade deal. “We do not want to feed post-Brexit anxieties by threatening a potential US-U.K. free trade agreement when it comes to Congress for approval,” said the letter from Senators Marco Rubio, Tom Cotton and John Cornyn. “Nor would we want to have to review US-U.K. intelligence sharing.”

A fallout with Mr. Trump couldn’t come at a worse time for Mr. Johnson. Britain is set to formally leave the European Union on Friday and begin an 11-month transition period. Mr. Johnson hoped to use that time to negotiate trade deals with the EU and the U.S.

Mr. Johnson has also felt pressure from members of his Conservative Party caucus. During a debate in the House of Commons on Monday several Tory MPs urged the government to ban Huawei. “The question for us has to be: is the risk worth it?,” said Tory MP Tom Tugendhat. Former Conservative Party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith added; “The idea that we should think of giving a company that is heavily subsidized by China, a country that has set out to steal data and technology non-stop, the right to be in what is essentially a very delicate area of our technology seems utterly bizarre.”

Huawei welcomed the government’s decision. “Huawei is reassured by the U.K. government’s confirmation that we can continue working with our customers to keep the 5G roll-out on track,” said company vice president Victor Zhang. “This evidence-based decision will result in a more advanced, more secure and more cost-effective telecoms infrastructure that is fit for the future. It gives the U.K. access to world-leading technology and ensures a competitive market.”

Several countries including Australia, New Zealand, Japan and the Czech Republic have banned Huawei equipment while others, including Canada, have yet to decide.

British security experts have argued that allowing Huawei to supply only non-core components, such as antennas and base stations​, is a practical solution given that Britain has few other alternative suppliers. The only realistic options for the U.K. are Sweden’s Ericsson and Nokia of Finland, and both would be more expensive that Huawei, experts argue. And even though British officials have examined Huawei equipment for years at a special cybersecurity evaluation centre and found much of it substandard, the view of many experts is that the U.K. is in a better position to monitor the company than many other countries.

“A complete ban on Huawei as a 5G vendor is not the golden ticket to prevent Chinese presence and influence in supply chains,” said a research paper by James Sullivan a cyber security expert at the Royal United Services Institute, a London-based think tank that specializes in defence and security issues. “Critics of the U.K.’s decision may be better off focusing on the geopolitical argument about the longer-term impact of Chinese influence over tech and the internet, human rights concerns and the pivot of technology innovation from West to East, rather than relying on technical risk arguments that do not stand up under scrutiny."