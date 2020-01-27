Britain set to give Huawei limited role in supplying 5G network

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to defy U.S. President Donald Trump and allow Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. to supply components for Britain’s 5G wireless network on a restricted basis.

Mr. Johnson has come under intense pressure from Mr. Trump and other U.S. officials to ban Huawei equipment from the next generation of phone networks. The two leaders had a telephone call last Friday in which Mr. Trump pressed his case and on Sunday Secretary of State Mike Pompeo ramped up the rhetoric. “The U.K. has a momentous decision ahead on 5G,” Mr. Pompeo wrote on Twitter. He also quoted a British Conservative MP who said; “The truth is that only nations able to protect their data will be sovereign”.

The U.S. has been waging a global effort to get countries, including Canada, to ban Huawei equipment. Canada has yet to decide and last week Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said the government’s decision would be based partly on economic and geopolitical considerations. So far Australia, New Zealand and Japan have banned Huawei while the European Union and other countries are considering some restrictions.

Story continues below advertisement

The British government is expected to announce its decision on Tuesday after a meeting of the National Security Council, which consists of the Prime Minister, senior cabinet ministers and security service representatives. The NSC is expected to approve the use of Huawei equipment in non-core parts of the wireless network such as antennas and base stations. Those parts are considered less critical than the core network which manages the flow of data. There have also been reports that the government will limit Huawei’s share of the equipment market to encourage other suppliers.

Britain’s cyber security experts have long had a different view of Huawei than their American counterparts who consider the Chinese company a security threat. The U.K.’s National Cyber Security Centre, NCSC, determined last year that the risks associated with Huawei’s technology could be managed. The NCSC has been examining Huawei’s equipment in a special cybersecurity evaluation centre that was set up in 2010 and includes representatives from the company, British intelligence agencies and telecommunications providers. That work has raised concerns about Huawei’s engineering and security capabilities, but the NCSC and other experts believe the problems can be handled.

“I think ultimately common sense should prevail,” said James Sullivan a cyber security expert at the Royal United Services Institute, a London-based think tank that specializes in defence and security issues. Separating Huawei from core components “would be a practical and realistic decision and adheres to the principles of cyber risk management….A complete ban on Huawei as a 5G vendor is not the golden ticket to preventing Chinese influence in supply chains. Nor will it reduce the cyberthreat from a range of hostile actors.”

But there are considerable political risks for Mr. Johnson. Britain is about to leave the European Union and Mr. Johnson has been keen to use his good relationship with Mr. Trump to begin talks on a trade deal. Defying the President on Huawei could have unpredictable consequences. “It throws up broader questions about the UK relationship with the United States after Brexit,” said Malcolm Chalmers RUSI’s deputy director-general.

“Because the US has chosen to make this a test of alliance solidarity in such a public way, it has become a symbol of whether the UK and other European allies are able to maintain some degree of independence in their approach to the challenge of China…It’s hard to be entirely in line with US policy which is shifting often in ways that don’t involve much consultation with their allies.”

Several members of Mr. Johnson’s cabinet and caucus are also leery about Huawei and support a ban. "Sovereignty means control of data as much as land,” Tory MP Tom Tugendhat said over the weekend, which got an endorsement from Mr. Pompeo. "We need to decide what we're willing to invest in and who we’re willing to share our tech with.”

U.S. officials have also indicated that if Britain allows Huawei equipment it could threaten the exchange of intelligence information. However, the head of Britain’s MI5 intelligence agency, Andrew Parker, has said that there was “no reason to think” that using Huawei technology would harm intelligence sharing.

Story continues below advertisement

Several British telecom companies, such as BT Group and Vodafone, have lobbied for the government to permit Huawei equipment in non-core areas. A total ban would jeopardise the rollout of 5G and increase costs to consumers, they argue. It would also leave the country reliant on Sweden-based Ericsson and Finland’s Nokia which are the only alternative suppliers in the UK at present. It’s believed that Mr. Trump suggested to Mr. Johnson last week that the U.S. and UK could work together and build another supplier, but British officials believe that would take too long.