British airline Flybe collapses as coronavirus hit to global carriers threatens to breach $100-billion

British regional airline Flybe has collapsed into bankruptcy protection, a victim of the coronavirus outbreak that has caused turmoil for airlines around the world.

Flybe ground all of its flights Thursday morning, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded across Europe and 2,400 workers in limbo. The airline has been struggling financially for months and in January the government announced a series of measures to help the company stay afloat, including a potential loan of £100-million, or $173-million. But negotiations over the loan fell through this week and the airline’s problems worsened as bookings dried up because of the coronavirus.

"The coronavirus has impacted both our shareholders and ourselves and has put additional pressure on an already difficult situation,” the company’s chief executive Mark Anderson said in an email to staff on Thursday. “I am very sorry that we have not been able to secure the funding needed to continue to deliver our turnaround plan.”

Flybe was Europe’s largest regional airline carrying around 8 million passengers a year between 81 airports across the UK and the rest of Europe, with over 210 routes across 15 countries. It also operated around 40 per cent of Britain’s domestic flights and was a key carrier for regional airports such as Southampton, Belfast City, Aberdeen and Manchester.

“Flybe’s problems were known to many and the sector as a whole is going through an incredibly tough period with the coronavirus hitting bookings and dampening demand, and this is being felt across the board,” said Tim Alderslade, chief executive of Airlines UK, which represents the British air industry. “That said, this is now the fourth UK airline to go out of business in two years.”

Virgin Atlantic, which led a consortium that bought Flybe last year, said the group had invested £135-million in the company over the last 14 months to keep it aloft. "Sadly, despite the efforts of all involved to turn the airline around, not least the people of Flybe, the impact of Covid-19 on Flybe’s trading means that the consortium can no longer commit to continued financial support," said a Virgin spokesperson.

Airlines everywhere have been struggling to cope with the spread of the virus which has radically reduced passenger demand in many destinations. British Airlines has cut more than 400 flights to countries including Italy, Germany and the United States. Ryanair, Lufthansa and easyJet have also drastically reduced service to Italy and other countries while Air Canada has dropped flights to China. This week Virgin Atlantic announced flight cuts and said the company’s chief executive, Shai Weiss, will take a 20 per cent pay cut for the next four months.

On Thursday the International Air Transport Association, the airline trade body, more than doubled its previous estimate for the impact the virus is having on the industry. IATA said it now believes global revenue losses this year will be at least US$63-billion and up to US$113-billion if the virus spreads further. That compared to its estimate of US$29.3-billion last month.

“The turn of events as a result of COVID-19 is almost without precedent. In little over two months, the industry’s prospects in much of the world have taken a dramatic turn for the worse,” IATA said. “It is unclear how the virus will develop, but whether we see the impact contained to a few markets and a US$63-billion revenue loss, or a broader impact leading to a US$113-billion loss of revenue, this is a crisis.”