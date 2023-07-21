SBB and Brookfield have ended talks on the sale of SBB’s remaining 51 per cent stake in its education subsidiary EduCo, the Swedish property group said on Friday, sending its shares down sharply.

Stockholm-based SBB has been fighting for survival since its shares plunged in May on concern over its financial position and the refinancing of billions of crowns in debt.

SBB said in late June it had entered into discussions to sell its remaining stake in EduCo after attracting interest from Brookfield Asset Management BAM-T. SBB was trying to sell the stake as part of efforts to improve liquidity and reduce debt.

SBB did not rule out that the discussions might resume at a later point in time.

Brookfield declined to comment.

Shares in SBB were down as much as 20 per cent after the news. At 1229 GMT the shares were down 11 per cent.