 Skip to main content

International Business

Register
AdChoices

Caisse’s Michael Sabia warns U.S.-China trade rivalry could further split global economy

Montreal
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec President and CEO Michael Sabia speaks during a business luncheon in Montreal, on Nov. 28, 2019.

Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

The outgoing head of Quebec’s pension-fund manager says the U.S.-China trade war threatens to fan protectionism and cleave economies in what amounts to “the defining conflict of our time.”

Michael Sabia, who is slated to step down as chief executive officer of the Caisse de dépôt et placement in February, says “a duel for technological supremacy” threatens to split the planet into two spheres, rupturing supply chains and impacting everything from smartphones to social media.

Trade tensions between the U.S. and China have flared repeatedly after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed punitive tariffs last year on billions of dollars’ worth of Chinese exports to the U.S., seeking to ramp up pressure for changes in Chinese trade and investment policies.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Sabia suggests that faltering co-operation among governments also feeds their “collective failure” to face climate change, which he calls the globe’s “greatest challenge.”

He says populist governments in particular are ignoring the crisis of rising temperatures and sea levels.

Mr. Sabia, 66, announced earlier this month he is moving on from the Caisse after more than a decade at the helm to become head of the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy at the University of Toronto.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies