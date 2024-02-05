Open this photo in gallery: Caterpillar equipment at the construction machinery trade fair Bauma China, in Shanghai, China, on Nov. 25, 2020.ALY SONG/Reuters

Caterpillar CAT-N reported a double-digit increase in operating profit on Monday, beating Wall Street estimates as mining equipment sales remained robust as did demand for large construction equipment amid a rebound in the U.S. residential real estate market.

Shares for the Texas-based company were up 4.4 per cent before the bell.

Expenditure on heavy machinery held steady among commercial clients. Dealer inventories fell for the first time in four quarters, by $900-million, in an encouraging sign that spending remains resilient helped by President Joe Biden’s $1-trillion infrastructure law to upgrade roads, bridges and other transportation infrastructure.

Retail sales in North America were up 11 per cent year on year. Purchases for commercial customers in the Asia Pacific region were down 5 per cent as China’s troubled property market continues to drag on sales in the region.

The company’s profit margins have been helped by a $28.1-billion order backlog for construction equipment and demand from customers in oil and gas, power generation, rail and defense in the past year.

Despite drilling at North American oil rigs showing signs of weakening, the industrial powerhouse is still benefiting from higher purchase volumes for its haul trucks and other mid– to large-sized mining equipment.

Purchases of heavy machinery from construction and mining industries aided its full-year operating margin. Margins for the world’s largest construction company in the energy and transportation segment rose 21 per cent from the year prior.

Caterpillar’s earnings have also been shielded by effective cost controls and price hikes to fend off inflationary pressures.

Its operating profit margin increased to 18.4 per cent in the fourth quarter from 10.1 per cent a year earlier.

The company’s fourth-quarter profit rose to $2.68-billion, or $5.28 per share, topping consensus estimates of $4.75 per share.

Sales and revenue for the quarter ended Dec. 31 were in line with analysts forecasts, rising to $17.1-billion from $16.6-billion.