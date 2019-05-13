China escalates trade war, elevating tariffs on $60-billion of U.S. goods

China has hit back at the United States in a new round of escalating tariffs, triggering an immediate fall in stock markets as hope continues to fade for quick resolution to the damaging trade war between the world’s two largest economies.
China will elevate tariffs on US$60-billion in goods imported from the U.S., the country’s finance ministry said Monday night. The stiffer customs penalties will apply to goods already subject to tariffs, with 2,493 U.S. products rising to a 25-per-cent tariff rate, 1,078 goods rising to 20 per cent and 974 goods rising 10 per cent.
The new tariffs will come into place June 1, the Chinese government said, after the U.S. imposed a new 25-per-cent tariff on US$200-billion in Chinese goods. That has “led to an escalation of Sino-U.S. economic and trade frictions,” the finance ministry said, adding that U.S. actions “jeopardize the interests of both sides.”
The S&P 500 fell nearly 2 per cent Monday, while the S&P/TSX Composite dipped almost 1 per cent in pre-market trading.
“We’re back to the exact situation we were in 10 months ago,” said Andrew Polk, founding partner of Trivium China, a Beijing-based business advisory firm.
“This is the kind of response we should expect from China going forward. They have never wanted to turn up the heat. But they have to react.”
U.S. officials have blamed Beijing for reneging on previous agreements in the midst of lengthy talks toward a resolution of the ongoing trade war. The U.S. wants China to make dramatic changes to its economic model, including its approach to state subsidies and demands for technology transfer from companies that invest in China. Beijing has balked at U.S. demands that it use its legislative process to enshrine changes in law, saying it can use other state directives to accomplish its aims.
President Donald Trump, however, has struck a defiant tone. “I say openly to President Xi & all of my many friends in China that China will be hurt very badly if you don’t make a deal because companies will be forced to leave China for other countries,” Mr. Trump wrote in a tweet. “You had a great deal, almost completed, & you backed out!”
The goods hardest-hit by the new Chinese tariffs include a long list of agricultural and edible products – such as sugar, coffee, vegetables meat, gin and tequila – as well as ores and concentrates, chemicals, fertilizers, skin-care products, household appliances, mechanical components, lumber and sporting goods. Tariffs on all of those will rise to 25 per cent.
Though the Chinese tariffs are more limited in scope, they have been more carefully calibrated to reduce ill effects on China, said Mei Xinyu, a researcher with the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Co-operation, a research body under the Ministry of Commerce.
But, he noted, Chinese leaders have emphasized that talks remain formally in progress.
“Trade retaliation is never our goal. It’s just a way to show them that we are capable of taking countermeasures to respond to their behaviour, and in turn to help them sober up and regain their rationality. We hope to go back to the normal trajectory.”
Others in China offered a sharper response.
“The fierce U.S. offensive is irrational. It will hurt the U.S. economy,” the Global Times, a nationalist news outlet run by the Communist Party, wrote in an editorial Sunday. “Washington obviously hopes that the fierce tariff war, which is unprecedented in trade history, will crush China’s will in one fell swoop and force China to accept an unequal deal in a short term,” the paper wrote. But the “perception that China cannot bear it is a fantasy and misjudgment.”
The country’s foreign ministry, however, struck a more conciliatory note Monday.
“We have said many times that increasing tariffs will not solve any problem,” spokesman Geng Shuang said, hours before Beijing said it would itself raise tariffs.
China “will never yield to external pressure,” he said. But it remains hopeful “that the U.S. can work together with China, moving in the same direction, to resolve each other’s legitimate concerns on the basis of mutual respect and equality.”