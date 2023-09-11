Chrysler-parent Stellantis STLA-N said Monday it plans to make a new counter-offer to the United Auto Workers after the union made its own revised offer on Sunday ahead of the expiration of the current four-year labour deal Thursday night.

The UAW on Friday had rejected revised offers from Stellantis, General Motors GM-N and Ford Motor F-N. UAW bargainers met with GM and Ford on Sunday and made progress, officials told Reuters.

“We are on a good path and remain committed to reaching a tentative agreement without a work stoppage that would negatively impact our employees and our customers,” Stellantis told employees in a an e-mail Monday, adding that Stellantis and UAW subcommittees reached tentative agreements in a number of areas, including health and safety.

Stellantis said Friday it had offered U.S. hourly workers a 14.5 per cent wage hike over four years, much less than the 46 per cent wage hike the union initially sought.

GM said Thursday it offered workers a 10 per cent wage hike and two additional 3 per cent annual lump-sum payments over four years. Stellantis last week did not offer additional lump-sum payments.

Ford last week hiked its offer to a 10 per cent wage hike and lump sum payments after offering a 9 per cent wage increase through 2027 and 6 per cent lump sum payments.

The Detroit Three have offered to minimum pay for temporary workers to $20 an hour and reduce the time necessary to reach top wages for permanent autoworkers from eight years to six years.

The union’s demands include a 20 per cent immediate wage increase followed by four 5 per cent annual wage hikes, defined-benefit pensions for all workers, 32-hour work weeks and additional cost-of-living hikes.

Stellantis previously offered $10,500 in inflation protection payments over the four years, while GM is offering $11,000 and Ford $12,000.