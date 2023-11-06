Citigroup’s C-N managers and consultants working on CEO Jane Fraser’s reorganization have discussed job cuts of at least 10 per cent in several major businesses, CNBC reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the process.

The bank did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Citi had said in September it would strip out a layer of management and cut jobs in a sweeping reorganization that would give Fraser more direct control as she seeks to simplify the Wall Street giant and boost its stock price.