Open this photo in gallery: Bottles of Coca Cola at a market in Pittsburgh, Pa., on Jan. 26, 2023.Gene J. Puskar/The Associated Press

Coca-Cola KO-N surpassed Wall Street expectations for fourth-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as the beverage maker benefits from higher product prices and buoyant demand, especially for its namesake drink.

Despite the beverage maker raising prices over the last several quarters, consumers dining out and indulging in experiences like movies and sports are willing to spend more on their favourite drinks and snacks.

This is in contrast to rival PepsiCo PEP-Q, which last week posted a decline in sales for the first time in 14 quarters as its price hikes led to a 4 per cent drop in volumes.

But for Coca-Cola, unit case volumes rose 2 per cent and average selling prices increased 9 per cent in the fourth quarter. Still, the Sprite maker forecast weak growth in organic revenue on concerns that benefits from price hikes will soon begin to taper off.

The Sprite maker expects fiscal 2024 organic revenue to grow between 6 per cent and 7 per cent, compared to the 12 per cent rise seen in 2023.

Shares of Coca-Cola were up about 1 per cent before the bell.

Wedbush analyst Gerald Pascarelli said its organic revenue forecast is better than expected and “really strong” compared to PepsiCo, which forecast a 4 per cent rise in organic revenue.

Coca-Cola expects annual adjusted profit to be between 4 per cent and 5 per cent, compared to market estimates of a 4.5 per cent growth, according to LSEG data Easing input costs and price increases during the quarter helped Coca-Cola post an operating margin of 21 per cent compared with 20.5 per cent a year ago.

Its net revenue rose 7.4 per cent to $10.95-billion beating expectations of $10.68-billion while adjusted profit of 49 cents came in line with estimates.

“Coca-Cola’s results were much better than PepsiCo’s, as Coke continues to benefit from being able to pass on price increases,” said Dave Wagner, portfolio manager at Aptus Capital Advisors that holds shares in PepsiCo.