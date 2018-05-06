 Skip to main content

ConocoPhillips moves to take over Venezuelan PDVSA’s Caribbean assets, sources say

Marianna Parraga
HOUSTON
U.S. oil firm ConocoPhillips has moved to take Caribbean assets of Venezuela’s state-run PDVSA to enforce a $2-billion arbitration award over a decade-oil nationalization of its projects in the South American country, according to two sources familiar with its actions.

The U.S. firm targeted Caribbean facilities on the islands of Bonaire and St. Eustatius that play critical roles in PDVSA’s oil exports, the country’s main source of revenue. PDVSA relies on the terminals to process, store and blend its oil.

“We will work with the community and local authorities to address issues that may arise as a result of enforcement actions,” ConocoPhillips said in a statement to Reuters.

