 Skip to main content

International Business EQT, CPPIB to buy majority stake in Waystar

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

EQT, CPPIB to buy majority stake in Waystar

Reuters
For Subscribers
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Swedish private equity fund EQT Partners and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) said on Monday they would buy a majority stake in Waystar from Bain Capital, valuing the healthcare technology company at $2.7-billion.

Bain Capital will retain a minority share in Waystar.

The deal, which is expected to close later in 2019, is the latest in a string of healthcare technology company investments.

Story continues below advertisement

In February, PE firm Veritas Capital and hedge fund Elliott Management bought U.S. healthcare software maker Athenahealth Inc for about $5.7-billion, and in July, PE funds of Leonard Green & Partners and affiliates of Ares Management Corp acquired health tech company Press Ganey Associates.

Waystar, formed in 2017, provides software to manage revenue for employees of more than 450,000 healthcare providers, including hospitals.

Barclays and Triple Tree are financial advisers to EQT, and J.P. Morgan and Deutsche Bank are to Bain Capital.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter