 Skip to main content

International Business

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot confirm talks over potential $50-billion tie-up

Giulio Piovaccari and Sudip Kar-Gupta
MILAN/PARIS
The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot owner PSA are in talks over a potential tie-up that could create a $50-billion giant better placed to tackle a host of costly technological and regulatory challenges facing the global auto industry.

The two groups said in separate statements on Wednesday they were holding discussions aimed at creating one of the world’s leading auto makers, after a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday talks were taking place..

After ditching a proposed merger with Renault in June, Fiat Chrysler (FCA) Chairman John Elkann confirmed the group’s bid to pursue an alternative alliance as car makers face huge investments for electrification, emission reduction and autonomous driving technologies.

Story continues below advertisement

Milan-listed shares in Fiat Chrysler opened up more the 10% on Wednesday, after ending up more than 7.5% on Tuesday in New York. Peugeot share rose more than 6% to hit their highest in more than 11 years.

Yet if a combination of Peugeot and FCA succeeds in overcoming political, financial and governance hurdles, the new enterprise would still face substantial challenges.

Global automakers face the prospect of a slowdown in demand coinciding with the most dramatic technology changes in a century.

Morningstar senior equity analyst Richard Hilgert said in a note that total volumes of FCA and Peugeot, including China joint venture partners, amounted to 8.7 million vehicles last year, ranking the eventual combined group fourth behind Volkswagen, Toyota and the Renault/Nissan Alliance, each at more than 10 million units.

“We view the combination of these two companies as reasonable given global competition, high capital intensity, and industry disruption from electrified powertrain as well as autonomous technologies,” Hilgert said.

MORE ADVANTAGES

Investors have speculated for several years that Fiat Chrysler - itself the product of an Italian-U.S. merger - was hunting for a further partner, encouraged by the rhetoric of the company’s late chief executive Sergio Marchionne.

Story continues below advertisement

FCA, controlled by Exor, the holding company of Italy’s Agnelli family, had discussed a combination with Peugeot earlier this year, before it proposed a $35 billion merger with Renault.

At that time, FCA said a deal with Renault offered more advantages than a combination with Peugeot, but Elkann, a scion of the Agnelli family, broke off talks after French government officials intervened and pushed for Renault first to resolve tensions with its Japanese partner Nissan.

Paris has a 12% stake in PSA through state bank BPI, while the Peugeot family and the Chinese government each have a similar holding.

The Chinese presence might trigger doubts in the United States over a potential merger, as trade tensions between Washington and Beijing remain high.

Max Warburton, an analyst at Bernstein, said the combination of FCA and Peugeot had more logic and greater chance of success than the previously attempted FCA-Renault deal, but said PSA offered little synergies in the United States, Latin America and China. “The focus will be Europe,” he said.

PSA’s supervisory board is due to meet on Wednesday to discuss the potential deal, two sources close to the matter said. FCA said in its statement it had nothing more to add for the time being.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter