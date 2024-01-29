Finnair on Monday said it expects to cancel about 550 flights this week due to labour union strike action against the Finnish government on Feb 1 and 2.

“The political strike will have a significant impact on Helsinki Airport’s operations and on Finnair’s flight operations,” the carrier said in a statement.

Finnair will implement flight cancellations in its systems one flight at a time, starting from Tuesday morning Jan 30, it said, adding that customers would be offered alternative routings.

Finnish unions have protested in recent months against the right-wing government’s plan to favour local work agreements over centralised bargains, limit political strikes and make it easier to terminate work contracts.