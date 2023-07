Open this photo in gallery: Charlie Javice arrives at a court in New York, on June 6.MIKE SEGAR/Reuters

The founder and a former executive of college financial aid startup Frank pleaded not guilty on Thursday to U.S. charges of defrauding JPMorgan Chase JPM-N into buying the company for $175-million.

Charlie Javice, 31, who founded Frank, entered her not guilty plea to an amended indictment accusing her of wire fraud, bank fraud, securities fraud and conspiracy charges.

Olivier Amar, 49, who was Frank’s chief growth officer, pleaded not guilty to the same charges.