The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and a group of states could sue as soon as next week to block grocer Kroger’s KR-N proposed $24.6-billion deal to buy smaller rival Albertsons, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

An agreement to not close the deal between the FTC and the two companies expires on Feb. 28, and the report said a lawsuit to block the deal is expected before that. “Kroger remains in ongoing discussions with the FTC and state regulators,” a company spokesperson said. “This merger is the best thing for America’s consumers because it will lead to lower prices and more choices on the foods customers need, want and love.”

Albertsons said it is “continuing to work closely with the FTC. This merger will expand competition, lower prices, protect union jobs, and enhance customers’ shopping experience.”

The FTC declined to comment.

The companies are working to schedule a final meeting with the FTC to persuade the agency to not sue over their merger, Bloomberg said.

The states of Colorado and Washington have already sued to block the deal, which has raised antitrust concerns over higher prices for consumers, store closures and loss of jobs.

Last month, the companies said they required more time than earlier anticipated to close the merger, as the FTC’s investigation continues.