G20 trade ministers to hold emergency session on international supply chains

Group of 20 trade ministers will hold an emergency video conference from 1200 GMT on Monday to discuss cooperation on supply chains, Japan’s foreign ministry said.

Japan’s trade minister Hiroshi Kajiyama and vice foreign minister Kenji Wakamiya will participate in the meeting, it said.

Besides G20 members, representatives from international organizations including the World Health Organization, World Trade Organization and OECD have also been invited to take part, it said.

The meeting aims to maintain international supply chains by facilitating the flow of goods and services.

