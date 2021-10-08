 Skip to main content
International Business

Nearly 140 countries reach tentative deal on minimum corporate tax rate

David Mchugh and Danica Kirka
LONDON
The Associated Press
Nearly 140 countries have agreed on a tentative deal that would make sweeping changes to how big, multinational companies are taxed in order to deter them from stashing their profits in offshore havens where they pay little or no tax.

Under the agreement announced Friday, countries would enact a global minimum corporate tax of 15 per cent on the biggest, internationally active companies. U.S. President Joe Biden has been one of the driving forces behind the agreement as governments around the world seek to boost revenue following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Today’s agreement represents a once-in-a-generation accomplishment for economic diplomacy,” U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement.

The agreement was announced by the Paris-based Organization for Co-operation and Economic Development, which played host to the talks that led to it.

The deal is an attempt to address the ways globalization and digitalization have changed the world economy. Alongside the minimum tax, it would allow countries to tax part of the earnings of companies whose activities, such as online retailing or web advertising, don’t involve a physical presence.

On Thursday, Ireland announced it would join the agreement, ditching the low-tax policy that has led companies such as Google parent Alphabet Inc. and Facebook Inc. to base their European operations there.

Although the Irish agreement was a step forward for the deal, developing countries have raised objections and Nigeria, Kenya, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have indicated they will not sign up.

Anti-poverty and tax-fairness advocates have said the bulk of new revenue would go to wealthier countries and offer less to developing countries that are more dependent on corporate taxes. The G-24 group of developing countries said that without a bigger share of revenue from reallocated profits, the deal would be “suboptimal” and “not sustainable even in the short run.”

The deal must clear several more hurdles. It will be taken up by the Group of 20 leaders at a summit in Rome on Oct. 30-31. Then, the part of the deal that reallocates the right to tax corporate profits to where goods and services are consumed would ask countries to sign up to a diplomatic agreement.

The global minimum, on the other hand, could simply be enacted by countries in co-ordinated unilateral action. A top-up provision would mean tax avoided overseas would have to be paid at home. So long as at least the major headquarters countries implement the minimum tax, the deal would have most of its desired effect.

U.S. approval of related tax legislation proposed by Mr. Biden will be key, especially since the U.S. is home to many of the biggest multinationals. A rejection by Congress would cast uncertainty over the entire project.

