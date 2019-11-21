 Skip to main content

International Business

Register
AdChoices

Judge rejects U.S. move to disqualify states’ lawyer in T-Mobile/Sprint lawsuit

Jonathan Stempel and Diane Bartz
New York/Washington
The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

T-Mobile’s purchase of Sprint has won conditional approval by the Justice Department and the Federal Communications Commission.

Dado Ruvic/Reuters

A federal judge on Thursday rejected a U.S. government effort to disqualify a lawyer arguing for 15 states and the District of Columbia in their effort to block T-Mobile US Inc.’s planned $26.5-billion takeover of Sprint Corp.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Lehrburger said the Department of Justice waited too long to intervene in the case to try to disqualify Glenn Pomerantz, who had represented the department in 2011 when it stopped AT&T’s purchase of T-Mobile, and his law firm Munger, Tolles & Olson.

Lehrburger ruled at a hearing in Manhattan federal court, less than three weeks before a scheduled Dec. 9 trial to determine whether T-Mobile, the third-largest U.S. wireless carrier, may go forward with its merger with Sprint, the fourth-largest.

Story continues below advertisement

Attorneys-general from the 15 states and Washington, D.C. contend that the merger will boost prices and harm consumers, especially poorer ones. Pomerantz and his firm represent California, the largest of the 15 states.

Lehrburger said the Justice Department knew in mid-April about Pomerantz’s planned role and should not have waited until a few weeks before the scheduled trial - and after the original Oct. 7 trial date - to speak up.

“The division could have, and should have, moved much earlier,” Lehrburger said, referring to the Justice Department’s antitrust division.

Lehrburger, who handles many pre-trial matters in the case for U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero, said disqualifying the states’ lawyers would cause “extreme prejudice” to both sides in a “very complex” merger case.

He also said it would prejudice the public, who had an interest in seeing a resolution “sooner rather than later.”

Lawrence Reicher, a lawyer for the U.S. government, had argued that there was a “substantial relationship” between Pomerantz’s work in 2011, when he had access to the government’s files, and the current case.

“The United States’ paramount interest is preserving our confidential information,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

T-Mobile’s purchase of Sprint has won conditional approval by the Justice Department and the Federal Communications Commission.

That approval requires the companies to divest Sprint’s prepaid businesses, including Boost Mobile, to satellite television company Dish Network Corp and provide it access to 20,000 cell sites and hundreds of retail locations. That transaction is worth about $5 billion.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said he welcomed Lehrburger’s decision. “We will be relentless in this fight for consumer choice and real competition,” he said in a statement.

Related topics

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter