Blank-check firm Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp said on Friday it has agreed to merge with the studio business of entertainment company Lionsgate in a deal valued at about $4.6-billion, sending shares of both companies up before the bell.

The deal is expected to deliver about $350-million in gross proceeds to Lionsgate, including $175-million from a private investment in public equity and the remaining from the special purpose acquisition company’s (SPAC) trust account.

Shares of the SPAC rose 3.1 per cent in premarket trading after the news, while those of the Lionsgate Studios parent climbed 2.5 per cent.

The studio business holds a library of popular content, including “The Hunger Games,” “John Wick,” “The Twilight Saga” and “Ghosts.”

Lionsgate will own 87.3 per cent of the total shares of Lionsgate Studios, while Screaming Eagle’s shareholders, founders and equity investors are expected to own about 12.7 per cent of the combined entity. The deal is expected to close in the spring of 2024.

Also called blank-check firms, SPACs use proceeds from their initial public offerings (IPO) to merge with private firms. Such mergers allow the private firms to sidestep a lengthy IPO process to list their shares on bourses.

SPAC deals have largely fallen out of favour following a bumper run in 2020 and 2021, after they drew intense scrutiny from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.