Live Nation’s revenue beats estimates as boom in concerts drive ticket sales

Ticketmaster parent Live Nation Entertainment LYV-N beat estimates for first-quarter revenue on Thursday, driven by the popularity of live events such as concerts, sending its shares up more than 3 per cent in aftermarket trading.

High ticket prices amid rising demand for live events, at a time when more performers are gearing up for concerts, have benefited companies such as Live Nation.

Revenue rose 21 per cent to $3.8-billion for the first quarter ended March 31, beating estimates of $3.26-billion, according to LSEG data.

The total estimated events rose about 13 per cent from a year earlier to 11,203, while total estimated fans stood at 22.9 million, compared with 18.9 million a year earlier.

Ticket sales reached an estimated total of about 155 million in the first quarter, compared with 145.5 million a year earlier.

The company’s concert business comprising merchandise sales and the production of live music events generated $2.88-billion, making up the bulk of its overall revenue, followed by $723.2-million from ticketing.

The Beverly Hills, California-based company’s loss per share in the reported quarter was 53 cents, compared with estimates for a loss of 18 cents per share.