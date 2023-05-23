Open this photo in gallery: A Lowe's location in Westminster, Colo., on May 16, 2011.Rick Wilking/Reuters

Lowe’s Cos Inc LOW-N cut its annual comparable sales and profit forecasts on Tuesday, as demand dwindles for home improvement goods with high inflation forcing consumers to cut back on discretionary spending.

Shares fell about 2 per cent premarket after the North Carolina-based company also missed estimates for first-quarter comparable sales.

Persistent inflation has squeezed household budgets across the U.S., prompting many consumers to pause remodelling projects around their houses and weighing on sales of tools, building materials and appliances at home improvement chains.

Lowe’s results reinforce a recent trend of U.S. consumers focusing on spending on essentials while pulling back on non-essentials.

This was reflected in grim forecasts from larger rival Home Depot Inc HD-N and Target Corp TGT-N, while Walmart Inc WMT-N raised its expectations on a lift from groceries.

Home improvement chains are also struggling as Americans prioritize on travel, leisure activities and other services instead of investing further in their houses, while a more than 60 per cent slide in lumber prices also pressured sales.

A damp and delayed start to the Spring season in parts of the U.S. also forced consumers to put off some projects.

Even as sales to “Pro-customers” – which includes professional builders, contractors and handymen – were positive in the reported quarter, the company is bracing for softer-than-expected demand for discretionary purchases, CEO Marvin Ellison said.

Lowe’s makes roughly 75 per cent of its sales to Do-It-Yourself (DIY) customers and the rest to Pro-customers, unlike Home Depot, where DIY accounts for roughly half of the customer base.

Lowe’s now expects full-year comparable sales to fall between 2 per cent and 4 per cent, compared to a prior outlook of flat to down 2 per cent.

It also projected 2023 adjusted earnings between $13.20 and $13.60 per share, compared with $13.60 to $14.00 estimated previously.

Comparable sales fell 4.3 per cent in the first quarter, compared with analysts’ expectations of a 3.23 per cent drop, according to Refinitiv data.