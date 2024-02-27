Lowe’s Cos LOW-N forecast annual sales and profit below Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, in signs that a recovery would take longer than expected as consumer spending on home-improvement projects remained under pressure.

Shares of the company were up 2 per cent in volatile premarket trading as it reported a smaller-than-expected decline of 6.2 per cent in fourth-quarter comparable sales.

Higher prices of essentials have squeezed household budgets across the U.S., prompting many to allocate fewer dollars to large-scale home remodeling and instead take up only necessary maintenance projects.

Lowe’s downbeat forecast echoes the caution sounded by bigger rival Home Depot HD-N, which last week cited lingering headwinds in the home improvement market and its expectations for “a year of continued moderation.”

Lowe’s expects comparable sales to be down 2 per cent to 3 per cent in fiscal 2024, while analysts on average expect a 1.13 per cent drop, according to LSEG data.

It projected annual earnings per share between $12.00 and $12.30, while analysts’ on average expect $12.75.