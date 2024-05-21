Lowe’s quarterly sales decline slower than expected on steady demand for small repairs

Open this photo in gallery: A Lowe's store in Westminster, Colo., on May 16, 2011.Rick Wilking/Reuters

Lowe’s Cos LOW-N reported a lower-than-expected drop in quarterly sales on Tuesday, helped by more small-scale repairs undertaken by inflation-hit Americans, who have otherwise cut back on big-ticket discretionary home improvement projects.

The North Carolina-based company’s shares, which have risen 3 per cent this year, rose about 2.2 per cent before the bell.

Despite higher prices and interest rates making customers wary about undertaking expensive repair works, they have been willing to spend on non-discretionary and smaller repair works like those related to plumbing and exterior painting, which have helped prop up sales at home-improvement retailers.

Lowe’s has also been able to sustain demand from its Pro-customers, which include professional builders, contractors and handymen, helping it counter the weakness from its Do-It-Yourself customers, who have cut back spending on home decor categories.

Visits to Lowe’s were also up by 0.2 per cent on a year-over-year basis in April, having dropped 1.1 per cent in March and 2.8 per cent in February, according to data analytics firm Placer.ai.

Lowe’s on Tuesday said that the launch of its DIY loyalty program nationally during the quarter to attract more customers as well as expansion of its same-day delivery options helped it take market share in key categories.

Same-store sales at Lowe’s fell 4.1 per cent in the first quarter, compared with analysts’ average estimate of a 5.65 per cent decline, according to LSEG data.

Excluding items, Lowe’s posted a profit of $3.67 per share for the quarter ended May 3.

The No. 2 U.S. home-improvement chain also reaffirmed its annual sales and profit target for the fiscal year.

Larger rival Home Depot HD-N last week reiterated its annual targets on the hope of a recovery in demand in the back half of the year.