Open this photo in gallery: A Lowe's retail store in Carlsbad, Calif., on May 24, 2017.MIKE BLAKE/Reuters

Lowe’s Cos LOW-N on Tuesday projected a bigger drop in annual comparable sales than previously expected and trimmed its profit forecast as inflation-hit consumers cut back spending on home-improvement projects, sending its shares down 6 per cent.

The U.S. home improvement market has been moderating this year, with consumers going slow on big home remodelling and discretionary projects, while spending mostly on essential jobs as household budgets get stretched amid inflation worries.

Lowe’s downbeat report comes in contrast with larger rival Home Depot HD-N, which last week topped market expectations for quarterly results on steady demand for plumbing and hardware as well as from its “pro-customers” such as professional builders and contractors.

While professional customers form about half of Home Depot’s customer base, they account for just 25 per cent at Lowe’s, with the rest comprised of Do-It-Yourself (DIY) customers – a group that has been more cautious with their spending.

Lowe’s saw a “greater-than-expected pullback in DIY discretionary spending, particularly in bigger ticket categories” in the third quarter, CEO Marvin Ellison said.

Store traffic at Lowe’s worsened further, with visits to stores falling 9.4 per cent in the July-September period, bigger than the 8.2 per cent decline seen in the prior three months, data from Placer.ai showed.

The company reported a 7.4 per cent drop in same-store sales for the three months ended Nov. 3, compared with analysts’ average estimate of a 5 per cent drop, according to LSEG IBES data.

Lowe’s now expects full-year comparable sales to decline 5 per cent, compared with its prior outlook for a 2 per cent to 4 per cent drop. Analysts on average expect a 3.4 per cent drop.

Full-year per-share profit is now expected to be $13, down from a range of $13.20 to $13.60 estimated previously.