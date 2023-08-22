Open this photo in gallery: A Lowe's home improvement store in Philadelphia, Pa., on Nov. 17, 2021.Matt Rourke/The Associated Press

Lowe’s Cos LOW-N posted a smaller-than-expected drop in quarterly comparable sales and topped estimates for profit on Tuesday, helped by a boost from delayed spring season sales and sustained consumer spending on smaller projects.

While home improvement retailers have seen sales falter in recent months, Americans are still spending on smaller repair and maintenance work and taking up nondiscretionary home projects, making up for some of the lost demand.

Larger rival Home Depot HD-N last week also topped quarterly sales and profit expectations, with seasonal sales and steady demand from its Pro-customers offsetting a drop in big-ticket purchases.

The upbeat reports from home improvement retailers come at a time when the housing market has started to show some early signs of normalizing, with new home sales in the U.S. jumping 12.2 per cent in May to the highest level in nearly 1-1/2 years.

A cold start to spring season also helped sales at Lowe’s as some demand for seasonal goods such as lawn and garden equipment and outdoor supplies was shifted into the second quarter from earlier in the year.

Shares of the company rose 3 per cent to $224.10 after the company also reaffirmed its annual sales and profit forecasts.

The North Carolina-based retailer also saw its margins expand slightly to 33.7 per cent in the second quarter ended Aug. 4, from 33.2 per cent a year earlier, helped by falling prices of lumber and tighter cost management.

The company was confident in the mid– to long-term outlook for the home improvement industry, CEO Marvin Ellison said.

Lowe’s heavy investments in catering to its “Pro-customers”, which include professional builders, contractors and handymen, with services such as same-day delivery across the United States have also helped, Ellison added.

Same-store sales at Lowe’s fell 1.6 per cent in the second quarter, compared with analysts’ average estimate of a 2.36 per cent drop, according to Refinitiv data.

The company reported a profit of $4.56 per share, topping estimates of $4.49 per share.