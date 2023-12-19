Lufthansa ordered 80 planes from Boeing BA-N and Airbus and agreed future purchasing options for a total value of $9-billion, the German flagship carrier said on Tuesday.

The deal provides for 40 Boeing 737-8 Max and 40 Airbus A220-300s to be delivered in 2026-2032.

It also includes 120 future purchasing options for both Boeing and Airbus.

Lufthansa plans to finance the purchase with net investments of 2.5-€3-billion ($2.7-3.2 billion) in 2023 and about the same amount next year.

The order would not have a significant amount on the capital expenditure in 2023-2024, it added.