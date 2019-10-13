 Skip to main content

International Business

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Mack Truck workers begin strike at plants in three states

Macungie, Pa.
The Associated Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Thousands of Mack Truck workers were on strike Sunday at plants in three states, the first such walkout in decades.

United Automobile Workers union members, many wearing red T-shirts and carrying signs, began picketing in the morning at the Mack Truck cab and vehicle assembly plant in Macungie, Pennsylvania, where the company says “every Mack truck built for the North American market gets its start.”

Workers also walked out of plants in Middletown, Pennsylvania; Baltimore; Hagerstown, Maryland, and Jacksonville, Florida, the union said. In all, the company said the strike involves about 3,500 employees.

Story continues below advertisement

“One of the biggest issues for us is the job security,” Walter Smith, president of the local representing Pennsylvania workers, told WCAU-TV. “I’ve been here for 42 years at Mack Trucks, love working at Mack Trucks. But we need to have our job security.”

The union said many issues are unresolved, including wages, job security and pension and health benefits. Union officials say they will be available to reconvene negotiations Oct. 21, nine days after the beginning of picketing.

Mack Trucks President Martin Weissburg said he’s “surprised and disappointed” that the union decided to walk out “rather than to allow our employees to keep building trucks and engines while the parties continued to negotiate.”

Weissburg said in a statement that the two sides had been making progress and have a “positive working relationship.” He said the company had no plans to close any U.S. manufacturing facilities and had on the contrary invested hundreds of millions of dollars in them over the last decade.

Officials remain confident they can reach an agreement that “provides a competitive wage and benefit package for our employees and families, and helps to ensure the company’s competitiveness,” he said.

In 1984, some 9,200 Mack Truck workers went on strike for nine days, closing the manufacturer’s U.S. plants before a tentative agreement was reached, The (Allentown) Morning Call reported.

The action comes amid a weekslong United Automobile Workers strike against General Motors that shut down GM’s factories in the U.S. Factories in Canada and Mexico were later forced to close due to a lack of parts. Both sides are sparring over wages, job security, investments in U.S. plants and technology training for workers.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter