Report on Business

Magna International walks away from Veoneer deal after Qualcomm tops offer

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Magna International Inc. is walking away from its deal to buy Swedish tech company Veoneer Inc. after its offer was topped by Qualcomm Inc .

The Ontario-based auto parts company says it waived a four-day matching period to make a counter-proposal after the Qualcomm offer was ruled to be a superior proposal.

Magna announced a deal to buy Veoneer in July for US$31.25 per share for a total value of US$3.8-billion.

However, Qualcomm stepped in with an offer of US$37 per share for a total value of about US$4.5-billion.

Magna CEO Swamy Kotagiri says the company’s decision underscores its disciplined approach to valuation as it pursues strategic acquisitions.

In connection with the termination of the merger agreement with Magna, Veoneer will pay a break fee of US$110-million.

Tickers mentioned in this story
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
