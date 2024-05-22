Anglo American rejects third takeover proposal from BHP, but grants one-week extension

Open this photo in gallery: The BHP global headquarters in Melbourne, Australia, on Feb. 21, 2023.WILLIAM WEST

Anglo American on Wednesday rejected a third takeover proposal from BHP Group that valued the company at £38.6-billion ($49.18-billion), but opened the door to its rival by agreeing to a one-week extension to table a binding offer.

This is the third unsuccessful offer in a month from BHP, the world’s biggest listed mining group, as Anglo works on a radical plan to divest less profitable coal, nickel, diamond and platinum businesses.

The £29.34 per share approach, based on undisturbed share prices as at the market close on April 23 and raised from an initial £25.08, is still conditional on Anglo unbundling its platinum and iron ore assets in South Africa, the country where it was founded and where it has deep roots, employing more than 40,000 people.

Anglo has previously dismissed this condition as a difficult structure to execute.

Meanwhile, Anglo’s second-biggest investor said on Wednesday that BHP’s takeover proposal needs a “meaningful revision.”

BHP’s offer should reflect both the value of existing Anglo assets and the future options and benefits that BHP can derive, specifically from Anglo’s unlisted assets, said South Africa’s Public Investment Corporation (PIC), which owns a roughly 7 per cent stake in Anglo, second only to BlackRock’s 9.6 per cent holding.

“This would require a meaningful revision of the current BHP proposal that should take into consideration the material risks that current shareholders of both Anglo and its subsidiaries would have to assume,” it said.

The PIC, which manages about 2.6 trillion rand ($143-billion) in assets, is Africa’s second-biggest fund manager. It is also a top investor in Anglo Platinum and Kumba Iron Ore – two South African units of Anglo that BHP doesn’t want included in its portfolio, should its deal succeed.

Anglo CEO Duncan Wanblad’s plan to refocus the company on copper, iron ore and fertilizer assets could lead investors to give it a premium share price rating similar to pure copper companies such as Antofagasta or Freeport-McMoRan in future, Ian Woodley, a portfolio manager at Old Mutual, said.

A failure to improve its market valuation could still make Anglo vulnerable to a takeover, he added.

Anglo shareholder Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM) said on Monday it supported the breakup plan and did not see a clear reason for the board to change stance on BHP’s offer, unless there was a reasonable premium to the underlying fair value of Anglo’s assets.