Many airlines say they are weeks away from running out of cash

Open this photo in gallery Alexandre de Juniac, head of the International Air Transport Association, is silhouetted in front of an EasyJet aircraft at Cointrin airport in Geneva, Switzerland, on March 13, 2020. DENIS BALIBOUSE/Reuters

Almost half of the world’s airlines will run out of cash and fail in the coming weeks unless governments act quickly to bail out the industry, a global air carrier group says.

The COVID-19 pandemic has slashed airlines revenues by US$250-billion as governments close borders and ground most international air travel, said Alexandre de Juniac, head of the International Air Transport Association, who called on governments to “act and act quickly.”

“We are in an emergency situation,” Mr. de Juniac said in a conference call from Geneva on Tuesday morning. “We need a full-speed massive rescue package now.”

The airline group, which represents 290 airlines that account for more than 82 per cent of the world’s traffic, is calling for measures that include cash injections, loan guarantees, refinancing and credit lines to cover costs until demand for travel returns.

However, IATA said the economic recession and the staggered effect of the deadly virus around the world will delay any industry recovery beyond the third quarter of 2020.

Canadian airlines are in talks with governments over a bailout package but have declined to reveal details of how much they are seeking. Air Canada, WestJet and other domestic carriers have halted most international routes and are operating so-called rescue flights to bring home Canadians after Canada closed its borders.

Some countries have agreed to help their domestic carriers, including Singapore the United States and Sweden. Mexico has refused.

Mr. de Juniac repeated the group’s earlier projection that the required aid would total US$200-billion. “But it has to be quick,” he said.

IATA said the grounding of traffic has also halted shipments of cargo, much of which is carried in the bellies of passenger planes. The group called on governments to aid the movements of medical supplies, electronic components and other vital goods by speeding up the approvals of cargo flights.

Brian Pearce, IATA’s economist, said just 30 of the world’s airlines were profitable before this crisis, and the rest were breaking even or losing money. “Those airlines are very fragile in the face of this sort of cash-flow shock,” he said.

Mr. de Juniac predicted bankruptcies and takeovers after the crisis ends will eliminate the weak airlines, but said in the meantime, all carriers must receive government aid.