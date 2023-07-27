Mastercard MA-N on Thursday reported a rise in second-quarter profit, boosted by resilient spending in a turbulent economy.

The New York-based credit card company earned $2.8-billion, or $3 per share, for the three months ended June 30, compared with $2.3-billion, or $2.34 per share, a year earlier.

Unfazed by stubborn inflation and a stormy economic environment, Mastercard’s customers continued to spend heavily on travel and entertainment even as rate hikes by the Federal Reserve have increased the odds of a recession later this year.

Net revenue grew 14 per cent to $6.3-billion from a year earlier.