 Skip to main content

International Business

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

McDonald’s ousts CEO Steve Easterbrook over consensual relationship with employee

Cathy Bussewitz And Dee-Ann Durbin
NEW YORK
The Associated Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Former McDonalds CEO Steve Easterbrook in September.

Alyssa Schukar/The Associated Press

McDonald’s chief executive officer has left the company after violating company policy by engaging in a consensual relationship with an employee, the corporation said Sunday.

The fast food giant said former president and chief executive Steve Easterbrook demonstrated poor judgment. McDonald’s forbids managers from having romantic relationships with direct or indirect reports.

In an e-mail to employees, Mr. Easterbrook acknowledged he had a relationship with an employee and said it was a mistake.

Story continues below advertisement

“Given the values of the company, I agree with the board that it is time for me to move on,” Mr. Easterbrook said.

McDonald’s board of directors voted on Mr. Easterbrook’s departure on Friday after conducting a thorough review. Details of Mr. Easterbrook’s separation package will be released on Monday in a federal filing, according to a company spokesperson. Mr. Easterbrook was CEO since 2015.

The board of directors named Chris Kempczinski, who recently served as president of McDonald’s USA, as its new president and CEO.

Two weeks ago, McDonald’s reported a 2-per-cent drop in net income for the third quarter as it spent heavily on store remodelling and expanded delivery service. The company’s share price has dropped 7.5 per cent since, although it’s still up 9.2 per cent for the year. The leadership transition is unrelated to the company’s operational or financial performance, the company said in a news release.

Mr. Kempczinski joined McDonald’s in 2015. He was responsible for approximately 14,000 McDonald’s restaurants in the United States/ He was instrumental in the development of McDonald’s strategic plan and oversaw the most comprehensive transformation of the U.S. business in McDonald’s history, said Enrique Hernandez, chairman of McDonald’s board, in a statement.

Mr. Kempczinski described Mr. Easterbrook as a mentor.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter