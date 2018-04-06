NAFTA countries fail to reach deal Friday

The three NAFTA countries failed to reach a deal to reform the pact Friday, but have agreed to keep negotiating.

Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland emerged from a meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo in Washington to say the three sides had made progress. Their respective officials will continue meeting over the next few days.

“We have entered ... a new, more intensive phase of engagement,” she said outside Mr. Lighthizer’s office near the White House.

But she would not put a timeline on the talks, leaving open the possibility they will not meet the U.S.’s desire for a deal before next week’s Summit of the Americas in Peru.

The U.S. is seeking a preliminary deal that would cover the all-important auto sector while leaving other matters to be resolved later, sources have said.

The key stumbling block to a deal is a U.S. demand to incentivize higher wages in the North American auto industry.

While Canada is in favour of tougher labour standards, Mexico fears they will drive auto jobs away from Mexico — where pay is far lower than in the other two NAFTA countries.

Mr. Guajardo and Mr. Lighthizer met for two days in a row on Wednesday and Thursday in a bid to resolve the impasse.