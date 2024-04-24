Namibia targets first oil production from TotalEnergies’ Venus field in 2029/2030

Namibia is planning for the first oil production from TotalEnergies’ Venus field in 2029/2030, the country’s petroleum commissioner Maggy Shino said on Wednesday.

The southern African country, which is yet to produce any oil or gas, has become a global exploration hotspot after offshore discoveries by TotalEnergies TTE-N and Shell SHEL-N and wants to accelerate the milestone of first output.

In the most recent strike, Portugal’s Galp Energia said it had found at least 10 billion barrels of oil equivalent in its Mopane field, part of the highly prospective but largely unexplored Orange Basin.

U.S. oil major Chevron CVX-N is expected to begin exploration later this year, with Exxon Mobil XOM-N aiming to follow in 2025, Shino said.

“Moving onshore we are planning for a multi-drilling campaign ... Reconnaissance Africa has made a commitment for one well to be drilled this year,” Shino said of a campaign in the ecologically sensitive Okavango region.