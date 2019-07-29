 Skip to main content

International Business Nutrien misses profit estimates, cuts forecast on trade war, weather

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Nutrien misses profit estimates, cuts forecast on trade war, weather

Reuters
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Nutrien Ltd. missed estimates for quarterly earnings and cut its full-year adjusted profit forecast on Monday, as the fertilizer maker struggles with recent floods in the U.S. midwest that delayed planting and a prolonged trade war.

Record floods devastated a wide swath of the U.S. Farm Belt, including Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, in March delaying spring planting season.

“U.S. weather in the first half was so severe it nearly eliminated global demand growth for crop inputs,” chief executive officer Chuck Magro said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

The company also lowered its 2019 potash sales volume forecast to 12.6 million tonnes to 13.0 million tonnes from 13.0 million tonnes to 13.4 million tonnes.

Chinese demand could be delayed by the tariffs from the Sino-U.S. trade war, while a below normal monsoon is weighing on demand in India, the company said.

The trade war has also depressed U.S. farm incomes, leaving growers less money to spend on seed and fertilizer.

Weather and lower crop planting hit North American spring potash demand of which only a proportion is expected to be made-up in the fall, the company added.

Nutrien lowered its 2019 adjusted net earnings forecast to $2.70 to $3.00 per share from $2.80 to $3.20 per share and adjusted core earnings to $4.35-billion to $4.70-billion from $4.4-billion to $4.9-billion.

The company, formed by the merger of Agrium Inc and Potash Corp of Saskatchewan in early 2018, said net income from continuing operations rose to $858-million, or $1.47 per share, in the three months ended June 30, from $741-million or $1.17 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.58 per share, missing estimate of $1.60, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Report an error
Tickers mentioned in this story
Unchecking box will stop auto data updates
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter