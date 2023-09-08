Open this photo in gallery: A package of Paqui OneChipChallenge spicy tortilla chips in Boston on Sept. 7.Steve LeBlanc/The Associated Press

The manufacturer of the One Chip Challenge is pulling the product from Canadian and U.S. shelves after a teen’s death in Massachusetts.

A spokesperson for Texas-based Paqui says the One Chip Challenge is sold “in very limited distribution in Canada.”

The One Chip Challenge is an individually-wrapped tortilla chip containing the extremely spicy Carolina Reaper peppers and Naga Viper peppers.

Participants in the social media challenge eat the chip and see how long they can go without drinking water or eating other food afterward.

An autopsy is pending, but the 14-year-old’s parents are blaming the challenge.

Paqui says the product is labelled to warn it is for adults only and not intended for people who have medical conditions, are pregnant, are sensitive to spicy foods or are allergic to the ingredients.

The Paqui spokesperson says the company is “deeply saddened” and expresses its condolences to Harris Wolobah’s family.

She says Paqui has seen an increase in teen usage and is voluntarily removing the product from store shelves out of an abundance of caution.

Paqui is also offering refunds for people who has purchased the product.

The Canadian Press has asked which stores in Canada carried the product but has not yet received a response.