 Skip to main content

International Business Optimism about U.S.-China trade war lifts Asian markets

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Optimism about U.S.-China trade war lifts Asian markets

Yuri Kageyama
Tokyo
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Asian shares mostly rose Tuesday as investors found reason to be cautiously optimistic again about the potential for progress in the costly trade war between the U.S. and China.

Eugene Hoshiko/The Associated Press

Asian shares rose Tuesday as investors found reason to be cautiously optimistic again about the potential for progress in the costly trade war between the U.S. and China.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 1.1 per cent in afternoon trading to 20,491.03. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 added 0.6 per cent to 6,481.60, while South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.7 per cent to 1,930.54. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng inched up 0.1 per cent to 25,707.14. The Shanghai Composite added 1.7 per cent to 2,911.62.

“It remains all about trade as President Donald Trump’s comments on the matter had once again been the primary driver for markets at the start of the week. Even though the sentiment had taken a positive turn on the latest update, uncertainty nevertheless persists to warrant a more cautious stance,” said Jingyi Pan, market strategist at IG in Singapore.

Story continues below advertisement

Monday’s rally on Wall Street got its start early after President Donald Trump said his negotiators had received encouraging calls from China on Sunday, though China’s foreign ministry denied knowledge of any such calls.

The S&P 500 rose 31.27 points, or 1.1 per cent, to 2,878.38. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 269.93 points, or 1.1 per cent, to 25,898.83. The Nasdaq, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, rose 101.97 points, or 1.3 per cent, to 7,853.74. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies picked up 16.52 points, or 1.1 per cent, to 1,476.

The major U.S. indexes are each on track for losses of 3 per cent or more in August in what has been a volatile month for the market as investors try to gauge whether trade conflicts and slowing economies around the world will drag the U.S. into a recession.

On Friday, China announced new tariffs on $75-billion in U.S. goods. Trump responded angrily on Twitter, at one point saying he “hereby ordered” U.S. companies with operations in China to consider moving them to other countries, including the U.S.

Analysts say uncertainties are bound to remain on global markets as long as Trump continues to send conflicting messages.

“The bigger picture is that deep-seated issues are unlikely to be resolved on the flick of a switch or tweet,” said a report from the Asia & Oceania Treasury Department of Mizuho Bank.

Trump later announced the U.S. would increase existing tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese goods to 30% from 25%, and that new tariffs on another $300-billion of imports would be 15 per cent instead of 10 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

Global markets appeared headed for another wave of selling early Monday, when indexes in Asia closed lower, until Trump said his trade negotiators had received two “very good calls” from China.

During a news conference in France after the Group of Seven industrialized nations’ meeting, Trump said “China wants to make a deal, and if we can, we will make a deal.”

ENERGY:

Benchmark crude oil rose 33 cents to $53.97 a barrel. It fell 53 cents to settle at $53.64 a barrel. Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose 32 cents to $59.02 a barrel.

CURRENCIES:

The dollar fell to 105.69 Japanese yen from 105.88 yen on Monday. The euro weakened to $1.1102 from $1.1118.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter