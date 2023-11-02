Open this photo in gallery: A Peloton exercise bike in New York, on Sept. 26, 2019.Shannon Stapleton/Reuters

Exercise equipment maker Peloton Interactive Inc PTON-Q forecast holiday-quarter revenue below Wall Street estimates on Thursday as sticky inflation keeps discretionary spending in check, sending its shares down nearly 9 per cent in premarket trading.

Peloton said it expects second-quarter revenue between $715-million and $750-million, compared with analysts’ average estimate of $763.3-million, according to LSEG data.

The New York-based company, which saw a surge in demand for its connected home fitness equipment during the pandemic, has seen sales plummet amid a shift in consumer demand.

Since Barry McCarthy’s appointment as CEO last year, Peloton has taken significant strides towards reducing its net loss.

However, its objective of returning to positive cash flow by fiscal 2023 was delayed by the recall of 2.2 million exercise bikes over a seat issue and a $75-million settlement agreement with DISH Technologies.

As part of its turnaround strategy, Peloton is pivoting from hardware and transforming into a software-focussed company, leading to subscription revenue surpassing hardware sales for the fifth quarter in a row.

The New York-based company said it expects holiday quarter connected fitness subscriptions to be between 2.97 million and 2.98 million, in line with FactSet estimates of 2.98 million, and flat from the prior year.

Revenue from connected fitness products fell about 13 per cent to $180.6-million in the quarter ended Sept. 30, while subscription revenue rose modestly by 0.7 per cent to $ 415 million.

The company reported losses for the eleventh quarter in a row.

Net loss attributable to Class A and Class B shareholders was $159.3-million, or 44 cents per share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $408.5-million, or $1.20 per share, a year earlier.