Pfizer Inc PFE-N reported a bigger-than-expected 54 per cent decline in second-quarter revenue on Tuesday, as the U.S. drugmaker faced declining demand for its COVID-19 products.

The company has said it expects 2023 to be a low point for COVID product sales following strong demand at the peak of the pandemic before a potential return to growth in 2024.

Pfizer is also preparing for declining revenues in coming years as some of its top-selling drugs are soon set to face competition from cheaper generic treatments.

The company has responded through billion-dollar acquisitions, headlined by the $43-billion deal for cancer-therapy specialist Seagen, as well stepped up spending on research and development.

Pfizer also trimmed the upper end of its annual revenue forecast, and now expects sales between $67-billion and $70-billion, compared with $67-billion to $71-billion forecast earlier.

Quarterly sales of vaccine Comirnaty declined 83 per cent to $1.49-billion while antiviral treatment Paxlovid sales tumbled 98 per cent to $143-million.

Analysts had expected sales of $1.40-billion for the vaccine and $1.08-billion for Paxlovid.

Total revenue for the second quarter at $12.73-billion missed analysts’ estimates of $13.27-billion, according to Refinitiv data.

Excluding items, Pfizer reported a profit of 67 cents per share, compared with analysts’ estimates of 57 cents.

The company’s shares were marginally lower in premarket trading.

