Procter & Gamble PG-N cut its annual profit forecast on Tuesday as the boost from earlier price hikes fades and on writing down the value of its Gillette business in December.

In December, P&G said it would record a $1.3-billion charge related to a drop in the book value of its Gillette business as volume growth slowed due to the hybrid post-pandemic work culture and a stronger dollar.

The company estimated it would record up to $2.5-billion in charges over two fiscal years due to the Gillette business write down and restructuring of certain markets.

P&G now expects fiscal 2024 earnings to range from a fall of 1 per cent to in line with fiscal 2023 earnings per share, compared with its prior forecast of a 6 per cent to 9 per cent growth.

The company’s quarterly net sales rose to $21.44-billion from $20.77-billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected $21.48-billion, according to LSEG data.