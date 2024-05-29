Skip to main content
Putin gives Rostelecom approval to buy Nokia out of joint venture
Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a subsidiary of telecoms firm Rostelecom on Wednesday to buy Nokia Solutions and Networks’ stake in a software joint venture between the companies, according to a decree.

Finland’s Nokia said in April 2022 that it would exit the Russian market after Moscow dispatched troops to Ukraine in February 2022.

In a statement, Rostelecom said that its previous business model had become impossible after Nokia left the Russian market.

“The transaction will be completed shortly,” Rostelecom said. “Other details are not being disclosed.”

